  • Home Home

Woman shares simple hack to keep drains clog-free: 'Works every time'

"Done this for years!"

by Jamie Speka
"Done this for years!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

A woman has shared an excellent method for unclogging a drain clog using natural ingredients

The cost-effective method takes just 15 minutes and can be done with ingredients you probably already have at home. 

"The best way to clean drains to remain clog-free and smelling fresh," the TikTok creator, Never Done DIY (@never.done.DIY), said at the start of the video. 

@never.done.diy 🌟 Say goodbye to clogged drains and hello to freshness! 🚰✨ Watch to see how baking soda, vinegar, and hot water can work wonders! 💡💫 What do you think? #DIYCleaningHacks #CleaningTips #HomeMaintenance #FreshDrains #EasyDIY #ClogRemoval #SparklingSinks #HappyHome #DIYcleaninghacks #NaturalSolutions #DIYCleaning #HomeHacks #NaturalCleaning #never_done_diy ♬ original sound - Never.Done.DIY

The scoop

For the hack, all one needs is baking soda, vinegar, and hot water. Run one cup of baking soda down the drain, then follow it with two cups of white vinegar. The drain will start to foam up, which simply means it's working to remove everything that is clogging the drain. 

Next, just cover the drain with a cloth for 15 minutes. This ensures that the natural ingredients are working to the best of their ability. Once the time is up, just rinse the drain with hot water. The clogged drain should now be completely clear.

How it's helping

Drain unblockers are injected with numerous chemicals that can be hazardous to your health, your drain, and the ecosystem. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend

Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle.

Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine.

These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

As Maintain Drains observed, "exposure to the chemicals in drain cleaners can lead to a range of health issues." These can include an irritated respiratory system and potential harm to your skin or eyes. 

Besides the initial cost of drain cleaners, they can lead to even more costly damage. Corrosion brought on by chemicals can weaken pipes over time, making them more susceptible to leaks or ruptures. This can ultimately lead to expensive repairs.  

Finally, environmental degradation is linked to the chemicals within drain unblockers. Ice Cleaning noted that the by-products can "travel through our sewage systems and sometimes pass undetected through treatment plants due to their high resistance to breakdown processes." 

The effects are said to linger for years after the initial contamination, seeping into drinking water and soil. This has a significant impact on community health, particularly as polluted soil and water can negatively affect the human food supply.

Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

Majorly 😥

Sometimes 😟

Not really 😐

I don't know enough about them 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users expressed delight that the homeowner shared the fantastic DIY.

"My absolute favorite way to clean drains naturally!" wrote one. "Works every time with regular maintenance."

Another seconded how well the hack works, saying, "Done this for years! Works beautifully."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x