Woman shares simple hack to keep drains clog-free: 'Works every time'

A woman has shared an excellent method for unclogging a drain clog using natural ingredients.

The cost-effective method takes just 15 minutes and can be done with ingredients you probably already have at home.

"The best way to clean drains to remain clog-free and smelling fresh," the TikTok creator, Never Done DIY (@never.done.DIY), said at the start of the video.

The scoop

For the hack, all one needs is baking soda, vinegar, and hot water. Run one cup of baking soda down the drain, then follow it with two cups of white vinegar. The drain will start to foam up, which simply means it's working to remove everything that is clogging the drain.

Next, just cover the drain with a cloth for 15 minutes. This ensures that the natural ingredients are working to the best of their ability. Once the time is up, just rinse the drain with hot water. The clogged drain should now be completely clear.

How it's helping

Drain unblockers are injected with numerous chemicals that can be hazardous to your health, your drain, and the ecosystem.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

As Maintain Drains observed, "exposure to the chemicals in drain cleaners can lead to a range of health issues." These can include an irritated respiratory system and potential harm to your skin or eyes.

Besides the initial cost of drain cleaners, they can lead to even more costly damage. Corrosion brought on by chemicals can weaken pipes over time, making them more susceptible to leaks or ruptures. This can ultimately lead to expensive repairs.

Finally, environmental degradation is linked to the chemicals within drain unblockers. Ice Cleaning noted that the by-products can "travel through our sewage systems and sometimes pass undetected through treatment plants due to their high resistance to breakdown processes."

The effects are said to linger for years after the initial contamination, seeping into drinking water and soil. This has a significant impact on community health, particularly as polluted soil and water can negatively affect the human food supply.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users expressed delight that the homeowner shared the fantastic DIY.

"My absolute favorite way to clean drains naturally!" wrote one. "Works every time with regular maintenance."

Another seconded how well the hack works, saying, "Done this for years! Works beautifully."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.