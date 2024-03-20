Homeowner receives warnings against dangerous yard maintenance method: 'Don't rush the project and do it right'

"Have patience, build your soil, and surrender to nature's timeline. It will work."

One gardener went to the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening to seek advice on prepping the soil for a wildflower garden.

In their post, the gardener explained that they were in the process of smothering their lawn with black plastic and wet leaves in hopes of being ready by the fall. Concerned with time, they felt a popular herbicide, Roundup, might be a necessary evil so the germination process wouldn't be stalled.

Most responses urged the gardener to find another method, and for good reason.

Roundup is one of the most common weed killers in the U.S., but it's notoriously bad for gardens, people, and our ecosystem.

Not only will it kill plants indiscriminately, but it also kills beneficial wildlife like fish, birds, and pollinators. The chemicals of Roundup linger, spoiling the soil and contaminating future plantings.

Glyphosate, the main active ingredient, can cause developmental problems with bone and organ growth. It's also been tied to respiratory issues and cancer, as reported by the CDC.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that each year in the U.S., around one billion pounds of pesticides are used to manage lawns, pests, and weeds.

Plastic landscape fabric is a weed killer that decomposes into microplastic particles that pollute the soil and take hundreds to thousands of years to break down. The Guardian reported that microplastics may be linked to the rise of degenerative brain diseases like dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

The good news is the Redditor's heart is in the right place, wanting to start a wildflower garden. These no-lawn yards minimize exposure to harmful chemicals and cut down on money since they require less water, less fertilizer, and zero pesticides to thrive.

From clover lawns and vegetable gardens to wildflowers and meadows, the native lawn movement is a trend that supports local pollinators and wildlife by replacing manicured grass lawns with indigenous plants and flowers.

If you find yourself in a battle against weeds or already are, there are eco-friendly solutions that won't break the bank or create years of regret.

The comment section agreed that the timeline needed to be adjusted.

"Don't rush the project and do it right," one Redditor advised.

"It killed me to decide to spend another growing season on site prep," commented another.

Another wrote, "Building soil health is key for sustainable healthy ecosystems. Have patience, build your soil, and surrender to nature's timeline. It will work."

