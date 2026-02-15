Passerby thrilled after finding iconic item left out for free on curb: 'Huge score'

"Someone must have got a new one."

A quick walk past a neighborhood curb turned into a major BBQ-lover's win for one homeowner — and the internet is here for it.

In a Reddit post in the r/webergrills community, a user shared photos of a bright red Weber kettle grill, adding "Found on the curb!!" What someone decided was trash became another person's treasure — and commenters were stunned not just at what was rescued, but how valuable the find was.

Most BBQ enthusiasts know exactly what Weber's iconic kettles are worth — usually $100 to several hundred dollars new — and how long they can last with even minimal care. It's yet another example of the thrill of spotting something perfectly usable — even high-end — and rescuing it before it ends up in a landfill.

In the photos, the classic kettle grill appears in pretty good shape. With a little cleaning or even a replacement grate, it could be ready for backyard barbecues again in no time. And even if this particular poster wasn't interested in a new grill, refurbished Weber grills can often resell for money online, meaning curbside finds like this can sometimes turn into unexpected profit.

Stories like this show how curb picking, dumpster diving, and shopping at thrift stores can be a great money-saving resource for so many people. Whether it's a grill, furniture, tools, or small appliances, picking up discarded items rather than buying brand-new can help households save hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars over time. From eagle-eyed individuals finding everything from a perfectly good office desk left up for grabs to a mid-century style daybed, it often pays to keep your eyes peeled for curb treasures waiting for a new home.

It also keeps perfectly functional products in use instead of sending them to overcrowded landfills that contribute to planet-warming pollution. Thrifting and curbside rescues reduce demand for new manufacturing and make everyday essentials more accessible — especially as the cost of living continues to climb for many families.

Commenters were excited for the poster's lucky score.

One wrote, "Someone must have got a new one, and you get the hand me downs … Nice come up there."

Another added, "What a find!! Let the grills begin!"

A third summed it up perfectly: "Huge score! Nice!!"

