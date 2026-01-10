Passerby thrilled after finding quality item left out for free in 'really nice' neighborhood: 'Literally saved me thousands'

A jaw-dropping curbside find is making the rounds online after a homeowner shared photos of a pristine office desk they rescued from their neighborhood — and people can't get over how much money they've saved on collective curbside rescues.

The post, shared on Reddit's r/Curbfind community, shows a modern desk that the poster found in what they described as a "really nice" neighborhood. According to the caption, the desk was in perfect condition, and the only thing standing between it and a landfill was someone willing to haul it home.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"My son and I carried it all the way home lol, just a few houses down," the poster wrote. "I got a lot of awkward stares, but I don't care. When it's free and salvageable I will get it any way possible." They added that the desk is now fully set up in their home office — and that curb finds like this have "literally saved me thousands of dollars."

In the comments, the homeowner explained that many of their neighbors are affluent and often discard items just to clear space, even when nothing is wrong with them.

"One man's trash is my treasure," they wrote, adding that they always sanitize and scrub curb finds before using them.

Beyond the shock factor of such a lucky find, the moment highlights how much money people can save by paying attention to curbside giveaways, estate sales, and thrifted alternatives. A solid desk like the one in this post could easily retail for hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars, making curbside rescues a great way to stretch a budget or even flip items for profit.

Even if you don't find anything on the curb, shopping at thrift stores offers a steady stream of similar benefits. People have found all sorts of valuable treasures, from expensive electronics at a discount to designer jewelry and vintage fashion.

There's also an environmental upside. Every item salvaged from the curb is one less thing headed to a landfill, where waste piles up and contributes to methane pollution.

Commenters were quick to cheer the find.

"This is definitely a commercial grade desk in great shape. I sold office furniture for several years," one wrote.

Another added, "Great find and it looks like it's been taken care of. I've dragged things home a couple of times!"

A third summed up the mood simply: "Wow."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.