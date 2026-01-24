Passerby thrilled after finding quality item left out free on curb: 'That's incredible'

Most people are aware of how much they can save shopping at thrift stores, but shopping secondhand isn't the only way to find amazing products on the cheap. Sometimes, snatching up a great item totally for free is as simple as driving down the road.

That's what happened to one Redditor who shared a phenomenal roadside find in the "r/Mid_Century" subreddit.

The Reddit user posted several photos of a daybed and wrote, "I picked this daybed up off the curb in southwest Iowa." They also asked if anyone had any information about it.

Most Redditors agreed that the daybed was a knockoff of an Adrian Pearsall 889-S, but they still praised the find.

"That's incredible," one person gushed.

Another Redditor commented, "My information is I'm deeply deeply jealous. You are a winner today."

Someone else added: "That's a killer find for the side of the road."

While thrift store shopping may be the best way to save on everyday items and the rare, valuable find, it isn't unheard of to find just what you've been longing for sitting curbside somewhere. One lucky woman found an antique mirror in perfect shape, while another person discovered a leather chair that retails for thousands on the side of the road.

Plenty of people toss still-usable items to the curb for garbage or recycling pickup, contributing to the 12.2 million tons of furniture waste generated in America each year.

It's a fantastic opportunity for drivers passing by to grab the item for free rather than pay for it. Checking dumpsites and dumpster-diving for usable items is another excellent way to score amazing free stuff.

Considering 1stDibs had the Adrian Pearsall 889-S listed for $6,450, knockoff or not, the original poster likely saved a significant amount of money on this daybed.

While this daybed might not be vintage like the original, finding a vintage or luxury item curbside does happen, and those who discover these finds can earn money by reselling them at retail price.

Additionally, saving items from curbs and dump sites and shopping secondhand keep items out of overly crowded landfills, reducing air pollution and helping cool the planet.

Best of all, in this case, the OP loved their find. They wrote in the comments, "I play my Nintendo switch sitting on this sofa, and for sleeping, it is seriously comfy."

