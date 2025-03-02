  • Home Home

Homeowner seeks urgent advice after noticing concerning issue with new water heater: 'This is not uncommon'

by Jenny Allison
"If we replace it again and the same thing happens, I’m going to lose my mind."

Photo Credit: iStock

For one homeowner, an inconvenience turned into a major concern when their water heater kept leaking gas after multiple valve replacements.

They wrote about their situation on the subreddit r/Plumbing. "Utility company confirmed a 40PPM leak. Had the valve immediately replaced by a reputable company. Went in today and it still smells," they explained. "Utilities company came again and confirmed leakage in the exact same corner. … 80PPM this time."

"Is it normal for two brand new water heater valves to leak like this?" they asked. "If we replace it again and the same thing happens, I'm going to lose my mind."

Commenters jumped in quickly. "Shut your gas off until you figure this out," one urged. "Even a small leak in the right place can lead to gas concentrations high enough to cause an explosion."

Another agreed. "I've seen some nasty gas explosions. You're lucky nothing happened," they warned.

Unfortunately, as others explained, just because it's dangerous doesn't mean it's unusual. "Let's just say this is NOT uncommon on water heaters made within the last decade for some reason," one plumber said

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"I see it all the time on new water heaters," another added.

The threat of a gas leak and a possible resulting explosion is one reason that more homeowners have been upgrading to heat pump water heaters. They operate by using thermal energy from the surrounding air — rather than natural gas — to heat water.

Another key argument in favor of heat pump water heaters is that they are dramatically more effective and therefore more affordable than gas-powered heaters. The average heat pump water heater system can save a midsize household nearly $4,000 over its lifetime, according to Energy Star.

But the savings aren't just available over time; current rebates and tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as local and state incentives, can bring the price of a new heat pump system close to zero. President Donald Trump has stated that he intends to strike down many of these federal rebates, and while this would require an act of Congress, many homeowners are looking to move now.

If that sounds interesting to you, one great option is the smart heat pump water heater from Cala. Its advanced technology monitors your home's water usage and energy footprint in order to heat your water as cheaply and efficiently as possible.

