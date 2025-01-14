Homeowner sparks heated debate after listing pros and cons of gas versus electric stoves: 'I ... hate it'

A homeowner outfitting their kitchen sought advice on what kind of stovetop to invest in, asking the subreddit r/Appliances for pros and cons.

"Here are my thoughts briefly," they shared. "Gas stoves release particulates into the air, which could irritate existing respiratory issues. … Electric stoves are smooth on top and get scratched so easily, BUT that also makes them easier to clean than gas stoves."

They also added the possibility of a third type: induction.

"For the induction lovers: is it really worth it?" the OP asked. "I know you can only use certain pans."

Commenters shared different perspectives.

"Personally- gas all the way," one person said. "I've cooked on induction and love it, but 1) most of my cookware isn't induction compatible, and 2) I'm entirely too clumsy and will 10000% drop something on it and break it."

On the other hand, another shared: "I have a gas stove and hate it. Takes forever to boil water. Wildly inefficient. And is basically poisoning me and my family."

They raved about an induction stove they had tried, saying that it had boiled an entire pot of water in about three minutes.

Induction was indeed the most popular option.

"Go with induction, there are so many advantages," another person recommended. "Faster boiling, finer low-heat control, super easy to keep clean, and you don't have to deal with indoor air pollution."









The issues of pollution and cost are the two main reasons people argued against gas stoves and in favor of induction ones. According to the Department of Energy, induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves and 10% more efficient than electric ranges, meaning that energy bills for using induction are significantly lower.

And while gas stoves have been popular for many years, there is mounting research that shows they're significantly more hazardous to residents than had been thought. The accumulation of certain fumes and compounds, including nitrogen dioxide, have been linked to respiratory issues such as asthma.

"Don't even consider a gas cooktop unless you also are going to have an adequate ventilation hood," one commenter said.

And fortunately for anyone looking to upgrade to an induction setup, there are a number of rebates available through the Inflation Reduction Act to make the change as low-cost as possible — or even free.

