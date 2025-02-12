  • Home Home

Your outdated water heater could be costing you — here's the ultra-efficient upgrade that could save you $2,100

It uses smart technology to understand your home's hot water needs.

by Patrick Long
Photo Credit: Cala Systems

Do you have an older gas-powered water heater in your home? If so, it's probably costing you a lot more money than necessary. A heat pump water heater from Cala can reduce your energy consumption, lower your energy bills, and meet your hot water needs.

Gas water heaters can do the job, but they aren't without drawbacks. Monthly fuel costs can be high and are subject to significant spikes based on the market. Older units are also less efficient than modern ones, and they become even less efficient as they age. That means it takes more and more fuel to meet your needs. 

In addition to the elevated energy needs and utility bills that come with gas water heaters, consider the environmental impact. Dirty energy sources create unnecessary pollution. 

A heat pump water heater addresses many of the issues presented by traditional water heaters while offering unique benefits. But what exactly is a heat pump? 

Heat pump water heaters use electricity to draw heat from the air to heat your home's water. This method requires far less energy than traditional options, with some estimates finding that heat pumps are two to three times more energy efficient.

Cala heat pump water heaters offer even more benefits than your average heat pump. They use smart technology to understand your home's hot water needs and then work to reduce your energy consumption and lower your bills. They also heat your home's water when electricity is cheapest to ensure you have hot water during your peak demand hours.

Cala estimated that total savings when upgrading to a heat pump water heater in place of a new gas hot water heater are around $2,100 over the product's lifetime, with switching from oil or propane estimated to save closer to $7,000. 

As part of that, you may be able to save a ton of money on a heat pump water heater thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, which Cala helps to facilitate. The IRA offers rebates, tax credits, and more to homeowners who prioritize energy efficiency. 

Keep in mind, however, that President Donald Trump has frequently stated that he wants to eliminate these incentives, which would require the involvement of Congress. Acting now may be the way to take advantage before the funding goes away. 

