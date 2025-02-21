  • Home Home

Skeptical shopper seeks advice after debating next-gen water heater: 'With the rebates and incentives ... hard to pass up'

"Are they worth it?"

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor recently asked r/heatpumps whether heat pump water heaters are worth the additional noise they generate. 

"I am thinking if I should install a heat pump water heater," said the original poster. "But then, I read that they make lots of noise and take more time to have consistent hot water flow. Are they worth it? If so, can you suggest me a good 50G heat pump model that can work with 15A?"

Heat pump water heaters are incredibly efficient, resulting in up to 70% in energy savings. They pull this off by taking heat from the ambient air and transferring it to the water in the tank. Doing this on an ongoing basis keeps the water warm until it's ready to be used.

At that point, a traditional electric resistive heater can make up the small temperature difference. This takes way less energy than burning gas or running electric to heat up water from cold. The efficiency ultimately translates into significant savings on monthly utility bills. 

There is a bit of an upfront investment to replace an old water heater with a heat pump water heater, but rebates can help with the cost. Many of these incentives are available at the state level, but there are also federal rebates and tax credits thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. It's worth jumping on these incentives now, as the IRA could be dismantled through an act of Congress

Cala is one of many companies making high-quality heat pump water heaters. It offers a model with smartphone connectivity that allows for full control over energy usage. This helps owners maximize comfort while minimizing utility bills and their environmental footprint. 

The Reddit community was largely supportive of the OP making the switch to a heat pump water heater. 

"We've found they aren't all that noisy, but ours is in a utility room so we wouldn't really hear it anyway," said the top commenter. "Basically like a loud refrigerator. Time to getting hot water is like any other tanked water heater (and usually better than tankless water heaters)."

"I am replacing a 30 year old gas water heater in a house and with the rebates and incentives, the heat pump water heater is hard to pass up. It's in the garage," said one commenter. 

