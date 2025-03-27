Creative mom shares simple way to turn old lids into fun toddler activity: 'I'm definitely doing that'

A creative mom came up with a fun toddler activity. All you need is some cardboard and several old lids.

The scoop

Creative mom Bryony Grace (@early.explorer) regularly posts videos of DIY toddler activities on her TikTok page. One such activity teaches toddlers how to match shapes to outlines and includes an element of recycling.

The puzzle uses part of a cardboard box and lids from products such as sauce jars and milk jugs. To create the puzzle, simply draw around the lids and add some velcro to the back of each lid and the shapes on the cardboard. Voilà! You have your very own matching puzzle that your toddler can enjoy.

How it's helping

Children benefit from hands-on learning to develop a variety of skills, but the cost of buying new toys and puzzles can quickly add up. Creating activities at home helps your child have fun and makes use of items that you would otherwise throw away. This can save you tons of money and help your child develop essential skills. According to experts at Temple University, simple educational toys are much better for children than expensive, battery-operated options.

Making activities at home also reduces the number of toys you need to keep your child entertained, which not only saves you money but also reduces stress. The Western world has a big problem with overconsumption, and clever marketing campaigns have convinced parents that they need to spend a lot of money on the latest toys to give their children the best shot at doing well as adults. According to Time, the U.S. has around 3.1% of the world's children but 40% of the world's toys.

Recycling household items such as cardboard, lids, and egg cartons can be a great way to bring creativity into your child's life while reusing items that would otherwise end up in the trash and eventually make their way to landfills.

It also reduces the number of toys you buy and therefore throw away, helping you create less waste and less harmful pollution.

What everyone's saying

Several commenters were thankful for the DIY idea.

"I'm definitely doing that," wrote one enthusiastic parent.

