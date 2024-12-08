New analysis uncovers disturbing problem plaguing US manufacturing plants: 'It's long past time these plants clean up'

The plastics industry continues to dump dangerous chemicals into waterways, as a U.S. federal regulatory agency has failed to update wastewater limits in more than 30 years. According to an article published in the New Lede, the Environmental Protection Agency has enabled pollution by neglecting wastewater limits.

What's happening?

The EPA is required to review wastewater discharge limits every five years, per the Clean Water Act. However, the agency has not updated its guidelines for the plastics sector since 1993, allowing for major pollution in U.S. waterways, the New Lede reported.

New research from the Environmental Integrity Project looked into 70 plants that make raw plastics called "nurdles," or tiny plastic pellets used to make products like water bottles, food containers, and toys. The study found that more than 80% of these plants violated pollution limits in their permits at least once between 2021 and 2023.

Further, the EPA only issued financial penalties to 14% of violators, according to the report. Plus, 40% of the plastics plants included in the study have been operating on outdated water pollution control permits.

"Most folks don't know that the plastics industry is not required to use modern wastewater treatment controls to limit the amount of pollution they pour into our waterways," executive director of EIP Jen Duggan told the New Lede. "It's long past time these plants clean up."

Why is this study important?

The study found that the 70 plants released nearly 10 million pounds of nitrogen and almost two million pounds of phosphorus into rivers, lakes, and streams in 2023. Both of these nutrients can lead to toxic algae blooms and dead zones that damage waterways, the New Lede explained.

The plants also release dioxins, which are environmentally persistent carcinogenic compounds. According to the World Health Organization, more than 90% of human exposure to dioxins comes from the consumption of food, including fish and shellfish. In addition to cancer, dioxin exposure can lead to reproductive and developmental problems, damage to the immune system, and interference with hormones.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

In April 2023, EIP and other environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the EPA for failing to set limits on harmful chemicals like cyanide, benzene, mercury, and chlorides on wastewater coming out of U.S. oil refineries, chemical plants, and factories.

Meanwhile, some companies are coming up with safer alternatives to conventional plastics. For instance, one Australian startup has invented plastic wrap made from recycled potatoes and skins.

By limiting your plastic consumption, you can help combat plastic pollution. One option is to switch to reusable silicone food containers instead of traditional sandwich bags. You can also opt for metal razors, reusable water bottles, and shampoo bars.

