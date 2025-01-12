This state is giving homeowners a $200 credit to help cover energy bills — here's how to find similar deals in your area

"We are committed to ensuring that the benefits of the state's clean energy transition reach everyone."

For many residents of Washington state whose homes run on sustainable energy, September 2024 brought good news in the form of lower energy bills.

In July of that year, officials announced that they were providing credits to approximately 20% of Washington households under the Washington Families Clean Energy Credits grant program, KUOW reported.

This grant program saw a one-time $200 utility bill credit given to approximately 20% of utility households in the state, with low- and moderate-income households given priority.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the initiative as part of the state's Climate Commitment Act. According to the Washington Climate Action website, the program focuses on creating environmentally focused jobs and initiatives as well as providing tax breaks and grants for residents transitioning to clean energy.

"We are committed to ensuring that the benefits of the state's clean energy transition reach everyone, especially those most burdened by energy costs," Inslee said in a statement. "The Climate Commitment Act is helping thousands of low-income families and communities reduce their home energy costs through things like weatherization, heat pumps and solar installations. While we continue to make those tools available for more people, this credit offers an immediate benefit."

The grants were funded by something called a carbon auction, where the state's largest polluters pay into a pool that gets distributed to climate programs throughout the state. While the first carbon auction raised $300 million, the 2024 auction reaped significantly lower results as a result of falling prices, KUOW reported. Nevertheless, the $150 million it raised benefited hundreds of thousands of households.

And for anyone who missed out on this round of grants — or residents of other states — there are many other rebates you might qualify for when it comes to home upgrades.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers thousands of dollars to homeowners who switch to clean energy sources and efficient appliances in their homes. Examples include up to $2,000 off the cost of an electric or induction stove and up to $8,000 off the installation of a heat pump.

And if you're considering making these upgrades, it could pay to act quickly. President-elect Donald Trump has stated that he aims to eliminate IRA subsidies, although revamping or rescinding the bill would require an act of Congress.

To see what you qualify for under the IRA, check out this easy-to-use tool from Rewiring America.

