Homeowners in this area can snag $4,000 in bonus rebates to upgrade their HVACs — collect these incentives before they disappear

Seattle homeowners can earn up to $4,000 in bonus rebates after switching to electric heat pumps. A recent announcement from the mayor's office revealed that the city is now offering residents the bonus rebate through May 2025 (or until funds last).

The savings don't stop there, though.

Thanks to additional tax credits and rebates, homeowners can actually qualify for up to $8,000 when they upgrade their HVACs. By adding this new rebate with the city's existing $2,000 Clean Heat instant rebate as well as the $2,000 federal tax credit for switching to a qualified electric heat pump, homeowners can receive a total of $8,000 in support.

"Burning oil for heating is not only costly to our planet, but also to our residents' health and monthly expenses," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "We are proud to be able to expand our City's Clean Heat Program through these additional instant rebates, allowing more Seattleites than ever to transition off oil heating, regardless of income."

Across the country, local and state governments are providing rebates and tax credits for homeowners to purchase energy-efficient appliances. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can earn thousands of dollars in tax credits when they make certain eco-friendly updates to their households.

To learn more about tax incentives available in your area, review Rewiring America's free online tools. In just a few seconds, you can access quotes and contractors, making the upgrade process smoother and cheaper.

Electrifying your home, vehicle, and appliances is one of the best ways to save money while reducing your environmental footprint. Electric heat pumps are not only more energy efficient than traditional HVACs, they're also low maintenance. By switching to an electric heat pump, you can expect savings of about 30-40% on your energy bills, according to Action for the Climate Emergency.

What's more, switching to an electric heat pump will cut down on the total amount of harmful pollutants your household emits, helping to combat rising global temperatures.

Moving forward, it's best to take advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later. President-elect Donald Trump has already stated he plans on removing IRA subsidies, so making eco-friendly upgrades now could save you thousands of dollars down the line. Despite the IRA's uncertain future, it's important to note that removing these subsidies would require an act of Congress.

