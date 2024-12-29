This government program is giving homeowners $11,500 to upgrade their HVAC systems — here's how to collect massive rebates in your area

California's new rebate program is giving homeowners a cool $11,500 to switch to eco-friendly air-to-water heat pumps.

These systems, which heat and cool homes while also providing hot water, are a sustainable and cost-saving alternative to traditional HVAC setups. Unlike the usual heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, air-to-water heat pumps efficiently transfer heat from the air outside to warm your home and water, using far less energy.

With rebates available for single-family households, the TECH Clean California single family incentive program makes it easier than ever to modernize while reducing utility bills and household pollution.

🗣️ Do you think all new homes should use heat pump technology?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The California Public Utilities Commission has introduced incentives to encourage AWHP adoption as part of the state's larger clean energy goals. To access the rebates, which include additional support for low-income households, homeowners can go through their local utilities.

Electrifying your home is one of the most impactful ways to cut costs and reduce your harmful impact on Earth. Programs such as this make it affordable for households to transition to energy-efficient appliances, helping to stabilize energy costs amid fluctuating fuel prices. Moreover, reducing reliance on gas-powered systems contributes to cleaner air and decreases harmful gas pollution, which is essential to address Earth's overheating.

California's AWHP rebates are part of a bigger push for clean energy, complementing national policies including the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA provides tax credits for similar home upgrades — such as rooftop solar panels and induction cooktops — offering a chance to maximize savings.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

However, these incentives won't last forever, and with changes to the IRA potentially on the horizon when the president-elect takes office, acting quickly could save you thousands of dollars.

You can get started now. Rewiring America provides free tools to help homeowners navigate these programs and find contractors, making home electrification upgrades easier than ever. The website can help homeowners find available tax incentives and rebates for clean energy upgrades and includes a personalized calculator.

Whether you're in California or elsewhere, exploring these rebates could make a big difference for your wallet and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.