Resident highlights massive mistake city planners made decades ago: 'My state just got sued...'

"All you have to do is cross six highways."

You've heard of going over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house. But to travel on foot in Los Angeles, you need to go under the overpass, across the six-lane highway, and down the impossibly narrow sidewalk.

It doesn't sound as enchanting, does it?

To vent their sidewalk woes, TikToker Ollie Miccio (@sloucho) recently posted a video documenting an everyday walk in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, that stroll included navigating a narrow sidewalk next to a bustling motorway.

"No, babe, L.A. is actually super walkable," the TikToker sarcastically captioned the video. "All you have to do is cross six highways, squeeze under a bridge, and run as fast as you can across an unmarked intersection."

The L.A. resident added they were forced to walk to their destination after the bus broke down.

Unfortunately, impractical routes, unsafe walkways, and blocked sidewalks are a common problem in metro cities around the globe. As proof, many TikTokers took to the comments to share their experiences with poor walking infrastructure in their cities.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Also sometimes the sidewalk just disappears and you have to walk in the street," one commenter wrote.

"My state just got sued because of how inaccessible the sidewalks are," another added.

Experts say that access to safe sidewalks is essential for engaging communities with the outdoors, offering significant physical, emotional, and mental health benefits, according to the American Psychological Association.

🗣️ Do you think your city has good air quality?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Walkable cities also benefit the environment by reducing pollution. With more accessible sidewalks, residents are encouraged to walk instead of driving shorter distances, decreasing the total amount of pollution.

To spur change and increase the walkability of cities, it's essential to keep pressure on city officials, state representatives, and global governments.

While you may not be able to lay your own concrete slabs, your advocacy can help pave the way for a more walkable future. And noticing the problem is the first step to a more walkable future.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







