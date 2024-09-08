  • Home Home

Thrift shopper shares excitement with photo of 'fancy' kitchen appliance discovery: 'Best breakfast ever'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

Thrifting has never been more popular, and it's easy to see why when people start sharing their amazing finds — including this waffle maker one thrifter recently posted to Reddit. 

They gleefully shared their bargain find with a photo of the Oster product and stated that they'd found the "fancy" kitchen appliance for just $6. "Totally worth it," they wrote. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift stores can be treasure troves of small appliances and other kitchenware, and buying secondhand can enable you to have a fully equipped kitchen while sticking to a budget. And it's not just kitchen appliances — thrifting can also be a great way to buy clothes, furniture, books, and many other items

Buying and donating used items is also great for the environment because it keeps them out of landfills. This is particularly important for clothes because fast fashion has led to an increase in discarded items that are filling up waste sites. The average person throws away 70 pounds of clothing every year. Thrifting for new clothes is a sustainable alternative that can provide you with high-quality clothes at a fraction of the cost. 


Saving money has made thrifting really popular in recent years as rising living costs have meant people are struggling to make ends meet. On average, thrift store shoppers save $1,760 every year by buying secondhand items. 

People have also become much more conscious about the environment and the impact that consumerism has on the planet. If you want more information on shopping at thrift stores, you can check out our helpful guide here

Watch now: Company turns wood from torn-down urban buildings into heirloom-quality furniture

The comments were full of advice on the best waffle mix for the OP to use with their bargain find as well as congratulations for their luck. 

"Best breakfast ever," one commentator wrote.

"You can also use it to make paninis!!!" another wrote.

