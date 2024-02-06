Video of ‘absolutely beautiful’ ’70s Earthship home on Airbnb goes viral — here’s what it looks like inside

This Colorado home is entirely self-sufficient and built into the earth.

If you’re looking to get away and have a truly out-of-this-world experience, this viral ’70s Earthship home on Airbnb may be the answer here on Earth.

Showcased in The Spaces, the Colorado home that went viral on TikTok when shared by interior designer and owner Arianna Danielson, Ari D (@arianna_danielson), is available to rent, and from the looks of it, the stay would be quite an experience.

“Absolutely beautiful!” one viewer commented.

“This home is wow,” another agreed.

The organic Earthship is one of many that, thanks to architect Michael Reynolds, started appearing across the United States in the 1970s. More than 3,000 have been built to date.

Developed by Reynolds, who was inspired by news about the problem of trash and the lack of affordable housing, Earthship homes are made from natural and upcycled materials and are meant to be entirely off-grid, using solar energy in place of dirty energy sources.

This home is entirely self-sufficient and built into the earth using materials such as tires, glass bottles, and straw, which act as insulants and keep the home’s temperature regulated all year. Windows run the length of the house, providing loads of natural light.

With the effects of our rapidly overheating planet becoming more prominent and drastic, people are once again turning to the concepts of these ’70s homes, building eco-friendly homes from materials including cob, hemp, and bamboo.

The Earthships themselves are meant to be accessible for anyone needing or wanting to hand-build one of the unique homes of their own, and step-by-step kits are available.

Similar houses like this other Earthsip made from garbage and this otherworldly cob house have also caused quite a stir on TikTok, showing how beautiful homes with modern-day trappings can be constructed without overtaxing the planet.

If staying or living in a home like this inspires you but is out of reach, consider making small changes to your own home — such as installing solar panels or capturing and using rainwater — that echo the sentiment of the Earthships.

