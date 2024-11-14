Landfill employees file lawsuit against company over 'disturbing' toxic waste disposal practice: 'Deliberate pollution'

Landfill employees in California have filed suit against their employer, alleging a decades-long practice of dumping toxic waste into waterways.

What's happening?

According to The New Lede, 15 workers at the Clover Flat Landfill and Upper Valley Disposal Service in Napa Valley, California, have sued their employers over allegedly dumping harmful chemicals into the local waterways for decades.

The employees have said landfill operators knowingly diverted a "leachate" of untreated liquid wastewater that has been known to include heavy metals, nitrates, bacteria, and pathogens into the Napa River for decades in an effort to "avoid the costs of properly trucking out the toxic leachate" to be properly processed.

"Defendants' deliberate pollution of the Napa River watershed with toxic wastewater is particularly disturbing because Napa Valley contains some of the most valuable agricultural land in the country, and water from the Napa River is used by local wineries to irrigate Napa's famous vineyards, and is a significant community water resource," the suit said.

According to the suit, the defendants forced employees to run a series of underground "ghost pipes" that were used to pump the leachate into nearby waterways. They were also allegedly ordered to spray it on compost that was sold as "organic" to community members, or used to manufacture grapeseed oil that was then used in cosmetics and cooking products. They were also ordered to spray leachate on dirt roads near the landfill for dust control, or use it to wash down trucks or other machinery.

They also alleged the site accepted everything from medical and biomedical waste to radioactive military waste, despite not being designated to accept and process hazardous materials.

Why is illegal dumping important?

Illegally disposing of harmful chemicals and wastewater puts the public directly in harm's way. If things like heavy metals and nitrates enter local waterways, they can increase cancer risk, or harm a variety of organ systems, including your heart, respiratory system, nervous system, and brain.

Apart from the direct consequences, Napa Valley has some of the most fertile farmland in the United States. If it's being contaminated by toxic wastewater, it could have a catastrophic impact on the country's agricultural output, as well as potentially further exposing people to toxins and dangerous chemicals in the food they eat.

What's being done about illegal dumping?

Clover Flat has been in trouble quite a lot in recent years, per The New Lede. It has faced numerous fines and citations from both federal and state agencies, including a 2019 citation for a pipeline that ran directly from the landfill into a creek.

Activists have called for the landfill and associated Upper Valley Disposal Service to be shut down as a result of these practices. In your community, the best way to ensure safe waste disposal practices is to vote for leadership who will ensure that regulations are properly enforced against people and companies who violate them.

