Shopper stunned after discovering engraving on bottom of bowl purchased at thrift store: 'Somebody didn't do their research'

Thrift stores aren't just great places to find vintage clothing; they're also treasure troves for ceramics and collectibles to decorate your home.

In a post to r/ThriftStoreHauls, one lucky Reddit user shared a story about going out for the day to do some Christmas thrift shopping. They found a small bowl that was beautiful, well made, and worth far more than the sticker price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Somebody didn't do their research..snagged this for $4.99!" the original poster wrote.

When the shopper got home and researched the bowl, they discovered it was a vintage midcentury modern rice bowl by Gunnar Nylund for Rörstrand, Sweden, valued at around $300.









"It is my pride and joy," they wrote.

The OP lives in a small city in northern Canada where the thrifting scene is mostly concentrated in one store. There aren't many other pickers for competition. However, thrift store shopping is trending worldwide in cities of all sizes.

Savvy shoppers who see the value of secondhand household goods have been scoring big on small appliances and high-end bakeware. They're even discovering vintage cameras and historical artifacts by exploring aisles of items that other folks no longer wanted.

Whatever you're searching for, thrift store shopping is a ton of fun and an incredible way to save money on essentials and home decor. It's also an excellent approach for reducing your environmental footprint and keeping other people's unwanted items out of landfills.

When you give donations a second life, you help curb planet-warming gases released into the air as landfill trash decomposes. With less landfill air pollution in our communities, we can live cleaner and greener lives while breathing easier.

Thrift shopping enthusiasts loved reading the OP's story about finding the valuable vintage bowl and shared their reactions in the comments.

"Great job of identifying this beautiful work of art," one Reddit user wrote in the comments.

Another Redditor commented, "Always neat to find something that you know what it is instantly and appreciate it, sounds like it went to the right home."

