Shopper stunned after uncovering history of vintage item bought from local thrift store: 'It's an original'

One thrilled shopper found a vintage Polaroid camera for just $10 on the shelves of their local thrift.

If you have been shopping secondhand and want a little inspiration to keep looking for gems, check out r/ThriftStoreHauls on Reddit. Folks on the page share their hard-earned findings—everything from kitchen appliances to luxury clothing.

One person was excited to finally have something to share. They posted a photo of a cute vintage Polaroid camera with the caption, "$10 find; can't locate the exact manufacturer date, but I for sure know it's an original and not a remake!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a cute white camera with a Polaroid style reminiscent of the original Instagram logo. While this camera may not have huge resale value, it can be a fun way to explore photography. Similar models are available on eBay for around $20, and newer vintage versions can be purchased for around $100.









One downside of old Polaroid cameras is that the film may not be compatible with older models. Wired wrote about the company's many iterations and where that leaves consumers looking for film: "Polaroid cameras use a few different types of film, and they're not generally interchangeable."

The OP may have to dig around the site to figure out if they will be able to use their new Polaroid. However, having purchased it for only $10, the film will cost more than the camera.

Polaroid has made some newer models, but if you want the original design, garage sales and thrift stores are the places to go. Finding fun vintage items is one of the best reasons to shop second hand.

In addition to securing unique items, you can save a ton of money at the thrift store. One CouponFollow survey found that the average thrifter in the U.S. can save close to $1,800.

Other Redditors were able to tell the OP the exact model they had secured and gave props for finding a great deal.

"That's the original Polaroid OneStep Land camera, manufactured by Polaroid between 1977-1979 if I recall correctly," explained one Polaroid fan.

Someone else had a similar experience, saying, "I got one recently for $10 as well. The film is a little pricey, though."

Another Polaroid owner complained about the cost of film, commenting, "I like it even just as a display."

These cameras look cute on a shelf, even if they go unused.

