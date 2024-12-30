Shopper baffled after looking up unassuming appliance purchased from thrift store online: 'That's a steal'

Thrifting can truly be a treasure trove, as this shopper discovered when they found a designer appliance for less than a quarter of the price in the store, which they shared on Reddit.

The Redditor found a cute, pink, retro toaster at their local Goodwill store and shared an image of it in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The OP said, "Two hundred bucks for a toaster? Crazy, but for 10 bucks, I'm in."

They added that it works just like their Black And Decker, but they love it in pink.









The Italian designer appliance brand SMEG's toasters can sell for $250. It's hailed for good quality and lasts a long time, but what you're really paying for is the brand name and cute retro styles.

This incredible thrifting find isn't isolated, either. Another thrifter found a Le Creuset cookware set for $55. Le Creuset is a French designer cookware brand, and one five-quart pot can cost more than $400.

Thrifting is a great way to find cute retro styles without paying big bucks. Additionally, shopping at thrift stores can save you money, as seen with these thrifted finds. You can find things a third of the price and save almost $100 a year when buying secondhand items if you replace half of your new purchases with them.

In a consumer society, the next new thing is constantly being released, and many people feel they need to buy it. That's how perfectly good toasters get tossed aside.

According to Rubicon, "only 5.6% of small appliances" were recycled in 2018, and 2.2 million tons of major appliances were sent to landfills, with appliance waste on the rise.

If appliances aren't disposed of properly, they can release dangerous substances such as mercury and oil. They also include polychlorinated biphenyls, man-made chemicals that can cause health problems. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, those health problems can include cancer and reproductive issues.

The health and environmental damage is a good reason to donate your items and buy things second-hand. Just think of what you could find during your next thrifting outing.

You could be as excited as Reddit users in the comments.

One user said, "SMEG toaster for $10?! That's a steal!"

Another commented, "LUCKY!!! I want the blue one."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.