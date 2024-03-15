Man shows off impressive features of decades-old kitchen appliance: 'They don't make them like they used to'

"Just when you thought you've seen everything."

Refrigerators used to be so much cooler.

In a recent TikTok video, user The DustMan (@dustyoldstuff) unveiled a vintage refrigerator first sold in 1963.

"Just when you thought you've seen everything," the text on the video reads as the user showcases the refrigerator's unique features that we don't see in our modern kitchen appliances.

In the video, we see shelves that swing out for easy storage and retrieval, an ice maker, spinning produce drawers that slide out for convenient cleaning, adjustable shelf heights with the push of a button, a frost shield, and a heated butter conditioner. He even showed the strength of the decades-old shelves by placing a 20-pound dumbbell on it without a hint of trouble.

The original receipt from June 10, 1963, lists the price as $475 for the fridge and $22 for the ice maker, a total of $497. Unsurprisingly, that pales in comparison to today's average cost.

"Won't find these in stores," reads the caption of the TikTok.

The only way to find vintage finds like this is by thrifting. By thrifting, you can find vintage appliances and clothes that can save you money and keep items out of landfills. You can also find incredible items for your kitchen and beyond without the hefty price tags, like these thrifters who found a $7 espresso machine and a $13 Dutch oven in great condition.

Thrifting can also lessen the environmental impact of producing new items by minimizing transport and manufacture, extending the life of products, and reducing demand for new products. The thrift industry continues to grow and has seen 7% growth in the past two years. Studies estimate that 16% to 18% of Americans shop at thrift stores, with projections that the industry could reach a gross of $82 billion by 2026.

This influx of thrifters can help reduce waste in landfills from unwanted products and lead to incredible finds like this useful, vintage fridge, which, if cared for right, can last a long time.

"This is what my grandparents mean when they say, 'they don't make them like they used to,'" reads one commenter on the video.

"I'm upset. The rotating shelves? Like come on....this was obviously built with function in mind," said another client.

"And for some reason they think now we want TVs on our fridges, no thanks give me this functionality pls," reads another.

