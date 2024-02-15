Homeowner shares simple appliance cleaning method that can slash your energy bill: ‘You improve efficiency by up to 25%’

It’s no secret that nearly everything — including energy bills — seems to be getting more expensive, and many people are feeling the squeeze.

Luckily, the aptly named TikTok account Cost of Living Crisis Tips (@costoflivingcrisistips), which shares money-saving tips, hacks, and bargains, came to the rescue with an easy fridge hack that can help you save serious cash on your monthly energy bill.

The scoop

Most people probably don’t think about cleaning their refrigerator coils regularly since they’re tucked away behind the fridge. However, getting rid of the gunk and dust lodged in between the coils can help your fridge run better and reduce your energy use.

First, the TikToker explains in the video that you want to turn off and unplug your fridge for safety. You’ll have to move the fridge from the wall to reach the coils, so you may want an extra set of hands for this hack.

Next, they say to find the condenser coils, located either at the back or bottom of your fridge. To clean them, simply wipe them down with a cloth or towel and then go over the coils with a vacuum attachment or dustbuster.

“By doing so, you improve efficiency by up to 25%,” the TikToker explains.

How it’s helping

When you have a problem with your fridge or freezer, calling a handyperson is probably the first thing on your mind. However, according to the home improvement site Fixr, even something as simple as cleaning condenser coils can cost $60-100. Using a cloth and dustbuster allows you to clean them yourself without spending a dime and avoid the hassle of calling a repair tech.

Plus, since your fridge will run more efficiently, it helps you save even more money on your electric bill.

Reducing your energy use also helps the planet since the cooling industry, which includes refrigeration, accounts for around 10% of all planet-warming carbon pollution. The pollution comes from dirty energy sources required to run the fridge and small leaks — mostly from discarded refrigerators — of refrigerant chemicals called hydrofluorocarbons, which are highly potent gases.

However, before cleaning your coils, make sure to check your fridge’s manual. Most fridges made within the last 15-20 years have protected coils that don’t need cleaning.

If you’re in the market for it, you may want to consider buying an energy-efficient refrigerator. According to Energy Star, newer models with better compressors reduce energy use by around 30%. You can also improve your fridge’s efficiency by checking the seal to ensure cold air isn’t escaping.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters were excited to try the hack.

“I’ll be doing mine tomorrow,” one person said.

Another asked, “Why is mine freezing food at the bottom of the fridge?”

The OP recommended defrosting the fridge, and if that didn’t work, the thermostat or air damper control was likely the issue.

