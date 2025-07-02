Shopper dumbfounded after spotting price tag on common items at thrift store: 'Unbelievably ridiculous'

When shoppers make their way to the thrift store, they often expect to find affordable prices for high-quality goods. One thrifter showcased a rare example of the opposite as they discovered a vintage Pyrex dish on sale for nearly $200 at their thrift store.

"This price was unbelievably ridiculous!" wrote the shopper in a post on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls. "What were they thinking?"

The Redditor explained that they have found similar vintage Pyrex pieces selling in thrift stores for under $5 or $10. Yet, this example made the original poster gasp.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I did a doubletake when I saw this price," they said.

They continued that the Pyrex even had numerous scratches and a dull finish, reinforcing the shockingly high price.

In recent months, thrift stores have seen a surge in traffic amid price hikes on traditional retail platforms, which have been affected by tariffs.

"The surge in shoppers puts more pressure on resale businesses to improve their user experiences as they compete for sellers and work to attract new shoppers while retaining their existing base of customers," Business of Fashion reported.

While this is typically a positive development for thrift stores that are thriving through an influx of customers seeking more affordable options, some places are likely adjusting to the shift with price hikes to benefit from consumers' newfound reliance on the stores.

However, this is not as ubiquitous as some believe. To keep their competitive edge, most thrift stores will simply benefit from the quantity of consumers rather than boosting prices.

NewsNation reported that before tariffs even took effect, the secondhand clothes market was already projected to hit $60 billion in 2025, up significantly from $20 billion in 2017.

These developments in thrifting offer good news for sustainability. With more consumers buying second hand, they are boosting the circular economy (making products and resources last longer), reducing the impact of fast fashion on landfills, and, consequently, reducing air, water, and soil pollution.

Other Redditors also criticized the high price of the Pyrex dish at the thrift store.

"Ridiculous and beyond!" wrote one.

