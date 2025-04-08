Home cook shares clever trick to save money on Pyrex dishware: 'This is really smart'

A home cook has shared an easy hack to salvage Pyrex containers that have missing or broken lids. Here's what you need to know.

The scoop

A thrifty home cook has found a way to replace old Pyrex lids for free by using lids from a tub of Daisy Sour Cream.

Posting on the subreddit r/Frugal, they shared that the lid fit perfectly and that they didn't have to worry about splashing the cash to replace old and cracking lids. "Found another Pyrex lid match. This time for the 1-cup version," the OP wrote.

In a previous post on the same subreddit, the OP also identified a potato salad container lid that fits the one-quart Pyrex bowl, saving them lots of money on replacing broken lids.

How it's helping

Using glass storage containers keeps food fresh longer and eliminates the worry of microplastics being shed into the food. Glass also doesn't contain any harmful chemicals, and the storage containers last a lot longer because, unlike plastic, they are not affected by exposure to hot or cold temperatures.

Pyrex containers are great for storing food, and while they are pretty indestructible, sadly, the lids are not. Replacing the lids can be costly, so finding ways to reuse lids off of household products can save money. And don't forget, you are also reusing something that would likely have ended up in the trash.

Limiting the amount people throw away can help reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills. Landfills are harmful to people and the planet because they leach toxic chemicals into the environment. Additionally, landfills are responsible for producing a lot of pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet.

Knowing the local recycling options is another way to reduce the amount of household waste that winds up in landfills. There are lots of curbside recycling operations across the country, and people can also take advantage of several organizations that reward you for recycling unwanted clothes and electronics.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thankful for the useful tip, with one writing, "Good to know that's possible! I priced them a few years back and they were as much as replacing the whole container."

Another added, "This is really smart."

