  • Home Home

Home cook shares clever trick to save money on Pyrex dishware: 'This is really smart'

"Good to know that's possible!"

by Lindy Whitehouse
"Good to know that's possible!"

Photo Credit: iStock

A home cook has shared an easy hack to salvage Pyrex containers that have missing or broken lids. Here's what you need to know.

The scoop

A thrifty home cook has found a way to replace old Pyrex lids for free by using lids from a tub of Daisy Sour Cream.

"Good to know that's possible!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Posting on the subreddit r/Frugal, they shared that the lid fit perfectly and that they didn't have to worry about splashing the cash to replace old and cracking lids. "Found another Pyrex lid match. This time for the 1-cup version," the OP wrote

In a previous post on the same subreddit, the OP also identified a potato salad container lid that fits the one-quart Pyrex bowl, saving them lots of money on replacing broken lids.

How it's helping

Using glass storage containers keeps food fresh longer and eliminates the worry of microplastics being shed into the food. Glass also doesn't contain any harmful chemicals, and the storage containers last a lot longer because, unlike plastic, they are not affected by exposure to hot or cold temperatures. 

Pyrex containers are great for storing food, and while they are pretty indestructible, sadly, the lids are not. Replacing the lids can be costly, so finding ways to reuse lids off of household products can save money. And don't forget, you are also reusing something that would likely have ended up in the trash. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Limiting the amount people throw away can help reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills. Landfills are harmful to people and the planet because they leach toxic chemicals into the environment. Additionally, landfills are responsible for producing a lot of pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. 

Knowing the local recycling options is another way to reduce the amount of household waste that winds up in landfills. There are lots of curbside recycling operations across the country, and people can also take advantage of several organizations that reward you for recycling unwanted clothes and electronics.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thankful for the useful tip, with one writing, "Good to know that's possible! I priced them a few years back and they were as much as replacing the whole container."

Another added, "This is really smart."

When do you typically wash your dishes?

Right after cooking 🍳

Right after eating 🍝

A few hours later ⌚

Stop judging me 🫣

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x