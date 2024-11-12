Thrifter stunned after discovering debossing on bottom of appliance at local shop: 'Couldn't believe my eyes'

One of the best parts of shopping secondhand is stumbling across incredible deals. One lucky thrifter scored a vintage Le Creuset pot for only $4.

Le Creuset is a fan favorite luxury cookware line known for its bright colors and longevity. On Reddit, it is one of the things people on r/ThriftStoreHauls love to show off and hype up. With some brand-new pots costing more than $200, it's no wonder people are so excited to find these secondhand.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In one post, a shopper shared the orange sauce pan they found for only $4. The model appears to be a discontinued vintage pot. While it is seemingly no longer manufactured, similar items can be found on eBay for around $70.

"Couldn't believe my eyes when I read the bottom… then I read the price tag and almost screamed!" the OP wrote.









Thrifting is one of the best ways to save money while still getting your thrills from shopping.

In fact, a survey from CouponFollow found that shoppers can save close to $1,800 a year if they thrift regularly. When you look at the prices on items such as this Le Creuset piece or other home goods, it's easy to see how that's possible.

In addition to saving you money, choosing preloved items is also an eco-friendly way to show off your personal style by finding one-of-a-kind items.

That's partly because creating new items uses a lot of resources. For example, according to the U.N. Environment Programme, producing a new pair of jeans "equates to around 33.4 kilogrammes of carbon equivalent emitted, like driving 111 kilometers [69 miles] or watching 246 hours of TV on a big screen."

Thrifting fans on Reddit are always impressed by Le Creuset.

"I bought the same one at a garage sale for $7.50," one person wrote.

Someone else simply commented, "Score!"

