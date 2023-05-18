Thrifter sparks jealousy after discovering vintage ’60s get-up for an incredible price: ‘My inner old man is happy’

A savvy thrifter scored three vintage-style polos for a shockingly low price — and impressively good quality.

Posting their find to Reddit, the Redditor commented that “my inner old man is happy” after finding the three polo shirts, all for around $4 each, while thrifting. With each in good condition and fitting perfectly, it’s definitely an excellent find, as the comment section was quick to point out.

Not only do they look great, but shopping secondhand can also be incredibly good for your bank balance. While the average American household spends almost $1,500 on clothing every year, being able to cut back on spending while still looking great in vintage clothing is a huge plus.

What’s more, thrifting can help to save the planet as well as your budget. It’s estimated that shopping secondhand can prevent 16.3 million tons of planet-warming carbon pollution from being released into the atmosphere each year. This is a staggering amount that could go a long way in reducing the use of important resources, such as water.

Put simply, thrifting is a far more sustainable alternative than shopping fast fashion — and one that can win you some golden finds for your wardrobe in the process.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

“Jealous. [They’re] awesome,” complimented one Reddit user. “Just starting to get warm where I am (spring coming) and would love to find a few. Especially that last one. It looks like it’s right out of a vintage mob movie lol.”

“First one gives nerds vibes. Second gives blues clues vibes. Third gives me old school mobster vibe with banging mustache,” added another. “I thoroughly approve of all.”

Judging by the overwhelmingly positive reviews from people in the comments section, it’s safe to say that thrifting is not only kind to your wallet and the planet, but it’s also a surefire way to serve some looks at the same time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.