Woman 'ecstatic' after discovering engraving on thrifted necklace clasp: 'Score of a lifetime'

Some shoppers have found incredible things while secondhand shopping—from vintage clothing to designer handbags. But we may have a new contender for the best-ever find with this gorgeous pearl necklace.

One Redditor took to r/ThriftStoreHauls to show off the incredible piece of jewelry their mom found at an estate sale. The post shows about half a dozen photos of a beautiful pearl necklace, showing both the whole string and close-ups of the clasp and charm. The charm is a small M, while the clasp appears to have the signature Mikimoto engraving.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the poster, "my mom picked these up for me at an estate sale for $16. … From what I can tell, the clasp seems genuine with the Mikimoto maker's mark. … I'm ecstatic at what a steal these were!!"

If this is indeed a genuine Mikimoto pearl necklace, it would retail for $5,000-$10,000. This is a more than 99% discount on a luxury piece of jewelry.



Shopping secondhand at thrift stores, estate sales, and online retailers is a great way to find high-quality items for affordable prices. According to our guide, the average shopper can save around $100 annually by swapping out just half of their clothing purchases. If you add in home goods and jewelry, your savings can grow exponentially.

Thrifting has been on the rise in recent years, with secondhand shopping making up 10% of the clothing market by 2025, according to the Guardian. Online retailer ThredUp also reported that the global secondhand market will reach $350 billion by 2028.

With finds like this necklace, it's no wonder people are seeing what they can find preloved.

Commenters on this Reddit post were ecstatic for the original poster. One person posted a photo of the Mikimoto store and wrote: "Probably the score of a lifetime."

Another commenter said: "That's absolutely stunning. The clasp is 18kt gold according to the 750 mark! What a great find!"

Someone else commented: "I am so jealous, lol! What an amazing find! Lucky you!!"

