Shopper shares photo of incredible copper cookware set found at estate sale for pennies on the dollar: 'I almost felt bad buying them'

A user on Reddit struck gold — or in this case, copper — with a jaw-dropping find at a local sale that was advertised in a newspaper.

For a measly $100, they purchased an entire 12-piece set of Mauviel copper cookware, plus mini single-serve pans, a colander, and a wok. The 12-piece set retails exclusively on Williams Sonoma for a whopping $2,295.95.

The lucky user shared pictures of their score on Reddit under r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"I almost felt bad buying them at this price," they wrote. "Fortunately they will get a lifetime of use and enjoyment."

While discoveries like this can be once-in-a-lifetime deals, it isn't uncommon to find low-price gems at local thrift stores, flea markets, and garage and estate sales. The Cool Down has covered multiple instances of people who have scored unbelievable secondhand finds, including a shopper who found $20 vintage 21k gold earrings, another who found a pristine KitchenAid mixer 85% off its original price, and another who found three Patagonia pullovers for $8.99 or $9.99 each.

But thrift shopping isn't just for those searching for antique gems or name-brand deals. Shoppers can save big on necessities and everyday items, too. Plus, thrifting and secondhand shopping help keep these items out of landfills, minimizing waste.

Even thrifting just a few items can make a huge difference in the amount of waste entering landfills and dollars leaving your wallet. TCD estimates that (just partially) shopping at thrift stores can save you about $75 every year, while also preventing approximately 20 pounds of clothing from ending up in landfills.

Fortunately for our planet, thrift shopping is trending. According to BusinessDIT, 16% to 18% of Americans shop at thrift stores, and 93% of Americans shop online for used items. Global data shared by thredUP also shows that the secondhand market is expected to double by 2027 and reach a value of $350 billion.

Posts like this one in r/ThriftStoreHauls are becoming more frequent, too, as more users are encouraged to shop secondhand so they can also share their miraculous finds — if they get lucky.

"My god! This is grail status," wrote one Redditor. "Never to be topped."

"You definitely got an early Christmas present with this score!" said another.

"My mouth literally dropped when I saw this post… CONGRATS!!" wrote one.

