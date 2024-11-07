Homeowner seeks advice after discovering nightmare plant scaling up home siding: 'They will ruin your house'

In 2024, it's rare to get 100% consensus on anything.

That's why it's notable the r/homeowners subreddit unanimously delivered a resounding message to another user when it came to vines growing up their house.

In the post, the Redditor asked if they needed to kill the vines forming along their house.

"I think they look cool, but a friend of mine said they could damage the home," they wrote.

Their fellow Reddit users were quick to jump in with a much-needed message — "they gotta go," as one poster put it.

The reasons for that are numerous. While it's not completely clear exactly what type of plant the original poster is dealing with, chances are it's an invasive species.

Invasive plants are not only a headache to homeowners, but a hazard to native plants and species. They can completely take over an area like the Redditor's house and lawn, sapping all the water, soil, and sunlight. That can come with direct harm to local species in the region like pollinators, which are vital to our food sources.

Additionally, the source of the Redditor's question could be a hugely destructive ivy plant. While it can look aesthetically pleasing as the poster notes, it has no mercy for its victims. That could be local trees, your house's siding, and even your neighbors' property. It also attracts pests like ticks, mosquitoes, and even rats.

Once ivy gets going, it can be near-impossible to eradicate entirely, which is why it's best to address the problem quickly.

Meanwhile, in its place there are great options like rewilding the yard with native plants like clover and buffalo grass that will be embraced by pollinators. That shift can also save homeowners lots of money and resources. Native plants require far less water than grass and will allow them to avoid using chemicals on their lawn.

Commenters on Reddit had clear and direct advice to the original poster.

"They'll eat into the mortar between bricks," one pointed out.

"Nothing should be touching your house," another user said. On the potential hazards, they offered up "moisture, pests, damage...the sky is the limit."

"They will ruin your house," a Redditor stated. "Definitely remove them," they advised.

