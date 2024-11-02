Homeowner met with urgent warnings after sharing photo of plant winding around deck: 'You don't want that ... near any structure'

"As an amateur gardener… do people have luck maintaining it?"

A Reddit user sparked a passionate conversation in the r/gardening subreddit community after sharing photos of ivy growing up their deck. The user asked if the climbing plant was "worth it" or if it would "choke them in their sleep."

The post quickly gained traction as gardeners discussed the pros and cons of letting ivy take over outdoor spaces.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows ivy wrapping around the base of a wooden deck pole, creating what the original poster called a "lovely looking" natural aesthetic.

"I'd love to actually have it grow around the deck," they wrote, "but as an amateur gardener... do people have luck maintaining it?"

The question warrants a broader conversation about sustainable landscaping choices and their impact on home maintenance and the environment.

While ivy can create a romantic, cottage-core vibe and provide some environmental benefits — like reducing air pollution and creating habitats for beneficial insects and birds — experts say the plant requires careful consideration.

English ivy and similar climbing vines damage wood by retaining moisture and creating conditions for rot. Their aggressive growth habits also compromise structural integrity. For homeowners seeking that dreamy, nature-wrapped aesthetic, more sustainable alternatives offer similar visual appeal without the risks.

Native climbing vines like Virginia creeper or American wisteria create the same enchanting look while supporting local ecosystems. These plants naturally attract pollinators and require less maintenance since they're adapted to local conditions. Plus, properly maintained, they're less likely to become invasive or cause structural damage.

The Reddit community didn't hold back their opinions.

"No, kill it with fire. It damages structures and it's annoyingly pervasive," warned one commenter.

Another shared their experience: "No, it's not [worth it]. It has throttled several trees and spreads fast. Pull, pull, pull."

A third offered practical advice: "Dig it out then dig it out again and dig it out again... You don't want that in the ground near any structure. The stuff will eventually tear it apart."

