Homeowner shares concerns after discovering nightmare plant growing under house siding: 'I need major help'

One Indianapolis homeowner recently beseeched the r/gardening subreddit for advice after discovering that their husband had planted a particularly troublesome invasive plant species in their yard.

"My husband planted this (without my knowledge) 3-5 years ago. We have a corner that gets no sun and he was struggling to get bushes or the ground cover to grow here so I guess he picked English Ivy because it is shade loving and was available on that particular trip to Lowe's. It had to have been an impulse buy," the poster wrote.

The poster went into detail about their struggle against the dreaded English ivy, which mainly consisted of researching, fretting, and watching the ivy begin to cover the siding. "I need major help!" they concluded.

English ivy, like many invasive plants, was brought over from England in the late 19th century as an ornamental. When planted outside its natural environment, it quickly showed a propensity for spreading out of control, covering everything else, and outcompeting native species for resources.

Luckily, many other Redditors were ready with advice on how to deal with the invasive plant.

"Immediately start by cutting the base of that ivy climbing the house. Typically, if you can cut the base from the roots the climbing section will die," wrote one commenter, who also helpfully linked to an English ivy control guide from the Clemson Cooperative Extension Home & Garden Information Center.

As the original poster already knew, but their husband did not, you should always do your research before planting a new type of plant in your yard. Not only does sticking with native species produce a harmonious and balanced ecosystem that supports local pollinators, it can also save you time, money, and headaches in the long run.

