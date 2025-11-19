Drivers sound alarm about disturbing trend at EV charging stations: 'How the heck does this keep happening?'

"It's going to be a major problem in the future."

A Reddit thread is sparking conversation about vandalism at EV charging stations in Los Angeles. The original poster shared a report from ABC7 covering emerging methods for vandal-proofing charging stations — however, many Los Angelenos aren't that optimistic.

The report shows footage of cord cutters using everything from hacksaws to bolt cutters to strip chargers of their copper wires — often leaving stations unusable.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the report, copper thieves are hitting both public and workplace chargers across L.A., where more than 60,000 chargers serve the region.

Many drivers switch to EVs to save money and cut pollution. The benefits are clear: less maintenance, no oil changes, and reduced fuel costs. Plus, pairing EVs with home solar can save even more. (Our Solar Explorer helps anyone interested in installing solar panels compare options and save up to $10,000 on installation).

However, repairing a connector on a Level 2 charger can run $650 to $700, while damage to DC fast chargers can cost upward of $1,500. Because vandalism isn't covered under warranty, those costs fall on the owners — and many may decide it's not worth it, especially after getting hit more than once.

This repeated damage could slow the city's transition away from dirty energy sources. For people considering making their next car an EV, charging challenges and vandalism could be enough to deter them.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

And while some have concerns about the environmental effects of EV battery production and mining, studies show EVs are ultimately cleaner than gas cars — making them a key part of reducing planet-warming pollution.

Assembly Bill 476, recently signed into law, aims to deter this vandalism with stricter penalties and oversight for copper buyers. However, some pointed out that California already requires documentation and ID checks for scrap sales.

"So how the heck does this keep happening?" someone asked.

While enforcement may be lacking, charging companies are developing new solutions, including breakaway cables, ink-spraying cords, wireless charging, and more durable external protection.

Commenters were adamant about how serious the problem is.

"This is a major pain in the ass for anyone who owns a commercial EV charger," one wrote. "Those cords are expensive and on some models you basically have to replace the entire charger head unit to fix it. Property owners are only going to replace them once or twice before abandoning the stations."

Another wrote, "If California wants to make the transfer to EVs, they need to solve this issue, otherwise it's going to be a major problem in the future."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.