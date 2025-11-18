Driver issues warning about disturbing trend at EV charging stations: 'It seems to happen all the time'

A Redditor had a major problem that they had to vent about to the community at r/Seattle.

"To the scum who cut and stole all the ev fast charge cables across north seattle, f*** you," wrote the original poster. "Go rot in prison. I don't know how I'm going to get to a wedding later today now."

Vandalism of electric vehicle chargers has been a problem for some time. As demand for copper increases in order to supply the growing battery industry, society's most desperate are willing to capitalize on the higher prices by any means necessary. Some authorities have reported that these incidents cause $2,000 worth of damage for $20 of copper.

Charging challenges notwithstanding, electric vehicles are a vital tool in the evolution of transportation. Not only are they cheaper to run than gas cars, but they're also healthier for riders.

Reducing atmospheric pollution is the primary benefit of making the switch. Light-duty transportation creates quite a bit, which in turn exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, and heat waves. Those trends can result in higher costs across housing, agriculture, ecology, and other sectors.

Even after taking grid energy sources and manufacturing footprint into account, EVs come out ahead of traditional cars.

The Reddit community was wholly sympathetic to the original poster's problem of charging their EV. One member even offered them a lift, but luckily, the poster managed to find a way to get to the wedding on time.

"It seems to happen all the time," said one commenter of the charger vandalism. "The bank of them near me is almost perpetually destroyed. I feel like the only real solution is to redesign the chargers so you can't access the cable without paying."

"The lameos exist everywhere," replied another. "They've been stealing copper from roofs of historical buildings and houses in London for years. There exist a tiny fraction of every society that is absolute SCUM."

