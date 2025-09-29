  • Home Home

Shopper outraged by unexpected sighting at thrift store — here's what they saw

Commenters were appalled.

by Claire Huber
Commenters were appalled.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting is recognized as a financially sustainable shopping method. Many thrifters enjoy clothes, household items, furniture, or jewelry at a discounted price. 

Some corporate-owned thrift stores, however, have begun reselling used items at unheard-of prices, dampening the traditional second-hand shopping process.

One Redditor discovered jewelry at their local Value Village, a for-profit chain thrift store, at prices significantly higher than what is typically seen at thrift stores. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared a photograph on r/ThriftGrift, where Redditors share recommendations for thrift stores with "ethical prices."

"Delulu Value Village," the poster captioned their picture, calling out the store's delusional prices. 

Pictured are jewelry pieces, including a pair of earrings, a charm bracelet, a necklace charm, and a chain, priced between $499.99 and $999.99. One commenter pointed out that these pieces were likely not authenticated or tested. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

"There is a high chance of [the jewelry] not being real," they said

According to a City News report posted on YouTube, thrifting has become a trend, one that could be called positive, as it saves people money while also keeping useful items out of landfills, which, according to Global Citizen, are overflowing.

In fact, the amount of products being produced is rising, which means items being disposed of are, as well. Thrifting can offset this waste. 

Unfortunately, the City News report points out, thrift stores are noticing this and are "trying to capitalize" on sustainable shoppers. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Corporate greed like this has the potential to send unbought items left on the shelf for their prices to landfills, while also taking resources away from consumers who rely on secondhand shopping. 

While this is a disgrace, shoppers should continue their hunts at thrift stores and opt for ethical shops, be they locally or corporate-owned. Most sell products at discounted prices, and consumers can save $100 a year by replacing half of their new items with secondhand ones.

Commenters, many of them avid thrifters, were appalled by Value Village's prices and made their opinions known. 

"This is crazy," one stated. "Who goes to a thrift store and pays these kind of prices?"

Another pointed out that if these high-priced items really were worth as much as they were listed for, the original owner would likely have sold them rather than donated them. 

They mused, "If an item is truly of value, why not sell or auction it off (...) instead?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x