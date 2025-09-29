Shopper outraged by unexpected sighting at thrift store — here's what they saw

Thrifting is recognized as a financially sustainable shopping method. Many thrifters enjoy clothes, household items, furniture, or jewelry at a discounted price.

Some corporate-owned thrift stores, however, have begun reselling used items at unheard-of prices, dampening the traditional second-hand shopping process.

One Redditor discovered jewelry at their local Value Village, a for-profit chain thrift store, at prices significantly higher than what is typically seen at thrift stores.



They shared a photograph on r/ThriftGrift, where Redditors share recommendations for thrift stores with "ethical prices."

"Delulu Value Village," the poster captioned their picture, calling out the store's delusional prices.

Pictured are jewelry pieces, including a pair of earrings, a charm bracelet, a necklace charm, and a chain, priced between $499.99 and $999.99. One commenter pointed out that these pieces were likely not authenticated or tested.

"There is a high chance of [the jewelry] not being real," they said.

According to a City News report posted on YouTube, thrifting has become a trend, one that could be called positive, as it saves people money while also keeping useful items out of landfills, which, according to Global Citizen, are overflowing.

In fact, the amount of products being produced is rising, which means items being disposed of are, as well. Thrifting can offset this waste.

Unfortunately, the City News report points out, thrift stores are noticing this and are "trying to capitalize" on sustainable shoppers.

Corporate greed like this has the potential to send unbought items left on the shelf for their prices to landfills, while also taking resources away from consumers who rely on secondhand shopping.

While this is a disgrace, shoppers should continue their hunts at thrift stores and opt for ethical shops, be they locally or corporate-owned. Most sell products at discounted prices, and consumers can save $100 a year by replacing half of their new items with secondhand ones.

Commenters, many of them avid thrifters, were appalled by Value Village's prices and made their opinions known.

"This is crazy," one stated. "Who goes to a thrift store and pays these kind of prices?"

Another pointed out that if these high-priced items really were worth as much as they were listed for, the original owner would likely have sold them rather than donated them.

They mused, "If an item is truly of value, why not sell or auction it off (...) instead?"

