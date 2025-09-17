Shopper stunned after finding valuable items inside thrift store grab bags: 'I just had to share'

This Redditor isn't spinning a yarn with their amazing thrift store bargain.

A post on the r/YarnAddicts subreddit shows how impressive a thrift store haul can be.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The avid crafter stumbled upon 20 skeins of yarn, expertly dyed and sold originally by indie makers. Each ball was going for a mere $1.50 inside mystery bags. For comparison, just one of the five skeins by brand High Desert goes for upward of $25 when purchased new, and Hue Loco merino wool can be over $40 for a skein.

The Redditor would have had to spend hundreds of dollars to purchase these yarn balls new, but they shelled out only $30.

"I just had to share my thrifty find today," they said excitedly. "I've never found indie dyers before!"

Thrifting is a great way to cut down the costs of clothes and household items, and it can sometimes even come with the bonus of finding hidden treasures. Make sure to check your thrifted items for any goodies — perhaps you'll dig out some jewelry from the pocket of a new jacket or find a few dollars tucked behind a couch seat.

The thrill of finding something unexpected, rare, or valuable is part of the joy of thrifting. Whether it's the quirky piece of furniture you've been dreaming of or the perfect designer piece for your wardrobe, you'll be saving money while also giving items second lives and keeping them out of landfills.

Shopping at thrift stores can also help make a new hobby more accessible. For the crafters among us, there's no greater sadness than discovering that a skill you've always wanted to try will cost you an absolute fortune in supplies.

While thrifting relies on chance and secondhand shops will always have a smaller range than traditional craft stores, it just takes a bit of good luck to help you cut the cost of merchandise to a fraction of its original price.

"What a steal," one user commented.

Another wrote, "WOW — so glad you were able to find such goodies!"

