Shopper stunned after stumbling upon iconic item hidden on rack at thrift store: 'Had to pinch myself'

If you live a lifestyle that prioritizes the outdoors, you understand that your winter jackets are not a good place to cut costs. Unfortunately, this kind of protection comes at a steep cost. Lightly lined jackets can start around $100, whereas down-lined coats can cost hundreds of dollars.

One lucky thrifter beat all of the odds and found a Carhartt jacket for under $10 at their nearest thrift store. They shared the find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Had to pinch myself. Finally found one in the wild, only a week after finding my first Carhartt jacket (an active jacket at a barn sale)," the OP posted.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached photos show a thick, olive green jacket lined with what looks like heavy-duty fleece. The Goodwill tag has it marked for only $7.99.

While it's a thrill to find luxury goods at an affordable price, it's more essential that winter jackets and outdoor gear are available for the masses at accessible price points. No one needs a Gucci purse to survive, but everyone who lives in a cold climate needs a winter jacket.

Carhartt is a brand known for its high-quality fabrics and exceptional durability. As durability comes with a higher price tag, thrifting allows consumers to find necessary items of clothing that fit their budget.

Secondhand shopping provides consumers with access to a wide range of products, from everyday essentials to seasonal necessities and luxury items. Previous lucky thrifters have come across items such as a KitchenAid Pro Line Espresso Maker for $4, an Alexander McQueen purse for $29.99, and Hunter rain boots for $10.

The average American tosses 82 pounds of textile waste a year, according to Earth.org. Thrifting helps keep items circulating in the community for longer and keeps them out of landfills.

The Redditors were celebrating this impressive thrifting find.

"That's gold right there," one user wrote.

​"A very nice color, [I] love all my Carhartt jackets. Built like tanks!" another Redditor commented.

