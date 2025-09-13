Thrift shopper floored after discovering premium item with $6.99 price tag: 'That's a fantastic find'

"They did not know what that was!"

Thrifting is more than a fun way to find unique clothes or goods, to which countless thrifters who have scored major deals on their secondhand shopping journeys will attest.

On the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, a community of over four million Reddit users shares their amazing finds.

In one recent post, a thrift shopper showcased a kitchen find worth hundreds of dollars, a piece they had snagged for less than the cost of a large latte.

Captioned "My first Staub," the post was accompanied by photos of a pristine dutch oven, at a shocking price of just $6.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Staub brand dutch oven in bright red is more than a gorgeous cooking accessory; it's an investment piece that consistently retails online for almost $300.

Other thrifters have made similarly unbelievable finds. One nabbed a genuine 14K gold bracelet for a scant $5 at their local thrift store.

Another shopper found a Burberry trench coat — which retailed for $2,590 on the designer's website — for $99.

The benefits of thrift shopping extend beyond amazing deals. Purchasing secondhand items keeps goods out of landfills and discourages big companies and manufacturers from continuing to overproduce new items destined for the trash.

There's also a little-known perk that avid thrifters say is another upside to sustainable shopping.

One shopper found diamond earrings in a purse they bought secondhand, while another unearthed a handmade Navajo ring in the pocket of thrifted jeans — the possibilities are endless for what you can discover, even by accident, while visiting a thrift store.

As the fast fashion industry constantly churns out new products, it contributes significantly to worldwide textile waste. Thrift shopping is also a fantastic way to make your closet more sustainable and avoid fleeting trends that generate clutter, which ultimately harms the planet.

Commenters on the uber-cheap Staub dutch oven shared their awe and envy over the original poster's lucky purchase.

"They did not know what that was! Good find!" one user said.

"That's a fantastic find!!" another person added.

"It's gorgeous! I've found a couple, but they were truly thrashed. That one looks almost pristine," a third covetously replied.



