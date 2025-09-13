Shopper thrilled after discovering high-quality gems for cheap at thrift store: 'Jackpot'

Thrift stores are a blast to shop at, not only because you can save tons of money on everyday items, but also because you never know what treasures you'll come across.

One Redditor shared their stunning thrift store haul of the day in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, with a photo of their finds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "Top finds of the day are a midcentury walnut Lane nightstand for $11 and a hand knotted rug for $26."

Both pieces were gorgeous, and other Reddit users praised the original poster's luck in finding them.

"That IS awesome! Congrats. Both exceptional pieces," one Redditor commented.

Another person exclaimed, "Jackpot!!! You WON for sure!!!"

While it is somewhat rare for people to come across incredibly fabulous finds such as these, it isn't entirely uncommon for thrift store shoppers to discover high-quality and well-made furniture at thrift stores, either.

Besides saving tons of money on furniture that sells far below its retail price, thrifters get to enjoy the benefits of quality craftsmanship and materials rarely found in more modern, affordable furniture.

Additionally, because such high-end and high-quality furniture retails for much higher than it does at the thrift store, you could even make a profit if you decide to resell the item.

Even if you aren't lucky enough to locate something like this, you can still save a significant amount of money on everything from clothing to household goods while thrifting.

You might even come across an item that you've been longing for that was out of your price range, or a rare piece at a great discount. People have been known to find designer clothing and expensive jewelry for mere dollars at secondhand stores.

Thrifting benefits the environment, too, as any item you purchase at a secondhand shop extends its life and keeps it out of the landfill. That means these items aren't sitting around deteriorating and releasing planet-warming gas, which helps make the planet cooler and cleaner.

And as one Reddit user pointed out, "It's so exciting when you find pieces that work so well in your space."

