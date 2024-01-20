Gardener shares their fool-proof hack to protect their plants from pests: ‘My plants survive much … much longer’

Though some insects like bees, butterflies, and earthworms can benefit your garden, others may treat it as a free buffet and quickly destroy all your hard work.

Thankfully, TikToker Anna (@azzengarden) has provided an easy, cost-effective solution to keep pests away from plants using a common household item: aluminum foil.

The scoop

It turns out aluminum foil comes in handy for more than just cooking and baking.

For this hack, simply tear off a sheet of foil and wrap it tightly around the plant stems in your garden. You can also use it to shield the trunks of young trees from animals or line flower pots and other plant containers, according to the gardening blog The Homespun Hydrangea.

Anna explains that aluminum foil can benefit your garden in other ways besides deterring bugs.

“My main use is preventing all types of bugs from eating the vine and roots. A few more are to keep the soil warm, help moisture for seedlings, and to scare birds,” a voiceover explains in the video.

How it’s helping

If you have a garden, whether you grow your own food or have native plants to attract pollinators, you know it’s not cheap.

Between the plants themselves, landscaping costs, added fertile soil or compost, raised beds, and water bills, it can cost hundreds or even thousands to install a garden. Wrapping your plants in aluminum foil helps protect your investment and saves you the hassle of buying new ones.

Plus, aluminum foil provides a natural alternative to harmful pesticides that kill insects and have negative effects on humans, other animals, and the soil. It’s also a great way to cut down on water usage since aluminum foil helps retain soil moisture.

Gardening is definitely a labor of love, but it’s a rewarding activity with plenty of health and environmental benefits. If you grow your own food, you can save tons of money on produce and reduce the environmental impact of globally shipped fruits and vegetables.

Your mind and body will thank you as well. Studies show that gardeners tend to eat more fiber, get more exercise, and have better mental health. What’s not to love?

What everyone’s saying

Fellow gardeners were thankful for the simple hack and couldn’t wait to try it.

One TikToker said, “Thanks for the tip, but can’t the bugs just crawl under it? But I’m willing to try this just to keep them off.”

Anna replied, saying that she tried it for the first time in 2020, and it worked well for her watermelon and squash.

“My plants survive much … much longer,” she added in another comment.

Another user asked what plants to use foil on, and Anna said any plants in the gourd family, which includes cucumbers, melons, watermelons, pumpkins, and squash, can benefit from it.

“Oh wow, you can do this on all of them!! This is so exciting!!” another person commented.

