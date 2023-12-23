Homeowner demonstrates easy way to get the most out of your candle: ‘I can’t even believe I used to throw these away’

Would you believe it if someone told you that candles are some of the most long-lasting, reusable household products?

One TikTok account is taking upcycling to a new level with a creative hack for your used candles.

The scoop

Clean Chatter (@cleanchatter) posts videos about healthy and sustainable living, and their hack requires just two easy steps.

You’ll want to try this out once your candle is just about burned through. However, if you’re really in love with the scent, one comment did mention an option to get as much use as you possibly can out of it.

“If you get a mug warmer you can set it on there and get the rest of your money’s worth out of that candle,” they wrote.

Either way, once your candle is burnt through, pour boiling water into the jar and let it sit for a few hours. When you come back, the wax will have separated from the walls of the jar and become easy to remove.

Clean Chatter mentioned that this should also make it easy to remove the label, but if it’s particularly sticky, you can try dish soap or coconut oil with baking soda.

Once your jar is clean, you can use it for any number of storage options — office supplies, kitchen utensils, flowers, and more.

“I can’t even believe I used to throw these away,” the TikToker said in their video.

How it’s helping

This is a way better and cheaper option than buying storage containers or vases.

You get the aesthetic of the mason jar style without spending extra money — and you’ll get them in a variety of sizes, making them way more versatile. Plus, if the candle was a gift to begin with, it’s all for free.

“Gotta make the most of gifted candles!” they wrote in the caption.

Glass also lasts for an impressively long time, which is an even better reason to keep it out of the garbage.

Glass takes forever to break down, especially in a landfill. Reports on the decomposition time range from 4,000 to 1,000,000 years, and it can pose a fire risk when left in the wrong spot. Plus, as glass breaks down it will be broken into small shards that can injure animals either because they step or sit on it, or because they ingest it.

What everyone’s saying

As it turns out, this TikTok user wasn’t the only one to utilize candle jars after the candles were burned through.

“I thought I was the only one, I have like 30 clean ones,” said one user, while another added, “I’ve always done this!! Makes for nice organization and small ones for my water to paint with watercolors.”

