Homeowner outraged after returning from vacation to neighbor's shocking act: 'Call the police'

A Redditor returned from vacation to find out gasoline had been poured on their plants by their upstairs neighbor.

Most people have had their fair share of nightmare neighbors, but this was criminal. The person asked the aptly named r/neighborsfromhell for advice on how to go about reporting this flammable felony.

The poster, who lives on the first floor of an apartment building, said plants and the root remnants of a bush they had removed at the neighbor's request had been doused.

Not only were the plants soaked in gas, but the side of the building was, too. The user confronted the neighbor to no avail, as the gas-dumping apartment dweller "admits to no wrongdoing and thinks they did me a favor."

Commenters said they should definitely involve the landlord and probably the police. Depending on the amount of gas dumped, even the Environmental Protection Agency could be called.

Unfortunately, nightmare neighbors often act out against eco-friendly changes such as gardens, native lawns, and electric vehicle chargers. Though they're a headache to deal with, don't let neighbors stop you from making planet-friendly, money-saving home upgrades.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Whether you're planting wildflowers, growing native grass, or installing solar panels, there are often state regulations in place to keep neighbors, landlords, and homeowners associations from interfering.

If you're renting, you can still make upgrades, including switching to LEDs or buying a portable induction stovetop.

Commenters urged the Redditor to escalate this beyond-neighborly dispute — it was a crime.

"The gasoline just sterilized the soil. Nothing will grow there for years to come. Your landlord should be informed," one user said.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Another wrote: "The nuclear option would be to call your EPA. They'll come take care of it and bill the neighbor. They have never seen a bill the size of what the EPA will give them."

"They committed a crime. Call the police," a third commenter recommended.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.