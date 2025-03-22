Renter devastated after landlord's unapproved renovation destroys cherished garden: 'I'd cry'

One tenant is speaking out after their landlord tore up their beloved garden without warning.

The Redditor, who had been growing fruits and vegetables for three years, shared their frustration in a post on r/extremelyinfuriating. They explained that they heard noise outside while getting out of the shower, only to find hired workers tearing out their plants to make way for a retaining wall.

"I managed to save the papaya," they wrote. "The sweetpotatoes will be a scourge the will never rid themselves of and may cause issues for the owner down the line since he had them just weedwhack it back and left all the roots."

The tenant was given zero notice about the sudden removal of their plants, which many commenters pointed out could be a violation of tenant rights.

"I've caught the landlord in our garage and front/back yard numerous times and have to keep reminding him he has to give notice," the tenant added.

In many places, landlords are required by law to give proper notice before making changes to a rented property, especially if it affects the tenant's use of the space. But stories like this aren't uncommon. Landlords have banned tenants from growing their own food, hanging clothes to dry, or making other small, sustainable changes to their homes.

Growing your own food is a great way to cut down on grocery bills, reduce food waste, and connect with nature. But not all landlords see it that way. Many rental agreements don't specifically address gardening, leaving tenants vulnerable to sudden changes.

There are resources for renters dealing with homeowners association and landlord restrictions that offer valuable tips on negotiating rule changes and advocating for sustainable home improvements.

"I'd cry," one person wrote.

Another user pointed out that even if the garden wasn't in the lease, the landlord might still be responsible for damages.

"Not at all petty," one commenter said after the tenant mentioned that they planned to bill their landlord for the destroyed plants. "Start looking for a new place too."

While this situation is far from ideal, renters facing similar challenges can check local housing laws, document everything, and push for more sustainable rental policies. At the end of the day, everyone deserves the chance to grow plants.

