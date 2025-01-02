  • Home Home

4 renter-friendly ways to save money on electricity

The less you run your appliances, the more energy you save.

by Laurelle Stelle
If you want to eliminate your electric bill, there's no solution quite like installing your own solar panels. But for renters, who would need their landlord's permission, that's usually not an option.

However, that doesn't mean you can't trim down your electricity costs and benefit the planet at the same time! Here are a few ways to save on your electric bill without making permanent changes to the house.

1. Community solar

"All you have to do is opt in online — super easy!"
You don't have to own solar panels in order to run your house on solar energy. Community solar programs allow you to buy power that's generated at solar farms in your area, covering all or part of your electrical usage for the month. It's often cheaper than the basic electrical service your local utility provides, and the power arrives by the same cables as always — no need to change any of your home's physical features.

2. Blocking drafts

Hack for lowering heating bills
A huge portion of a home's energy usage throughout the year goes to heating and cooling. The less you run your heater or air conditioner, the more electricity you save. One of the fastest ways to reduce your HVAC usage is to block drafts. That keeps the comfortable, temperature-adjusted air inside your home, so you don't have to run your AC or heater as much to replace it.

3. Planning around peak hours

This practice can reduce your utility bills and alleviate the strain on the electrical grid.
Depending on how power bills are structured in your area, you may be paying more for power at certain times of day when the demand is highest. When the demand is low, you pay less. That makes those off-peak hours the perfect time for the most energy-intensive tasks around your home, like loads of laundry, dishes, and charging an electric vehicle. Peak hours are generally when people are getting home for the day, and off-peak hours tend to be overnight or in the morning, but it varies by region.

4. Reducing unnecessary energy use

"If nothing else, it will reduce utility costs, and we can all use that."
The less you run your appliances, the more energy you save. Winterizing your home to cut HVAC usage is an obvious example, but you can also air dry your clothes instead of using a dryer, or unplug "energy vampire" devices that use power even when turned off. Just look around your home — you could find dozens of ways to save power.

