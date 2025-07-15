DIYer shares photos after making creative use of stained T-shirt: 'This seriously looks so cool'

Fashion production accounts for 10% of all global carbon pollution annually, according to Earth.org, and buying new clothes frequently can end up being a drain on the wallet.

The r/Upcycling subreddit is often full of creative ways to keep goods out of landfills while possibly saving some cash. One Reddit user shared their creative spin, covering up a shirt stain with an embroidered design.

Over a series of four images, the original poster shows the finished product, a close-up of the embroidery in progress, the area marred by a stain, and another view of the final design.

The embroidered design almost looks like a map or a series of islands, with the striations of thread serving as shading. One commenter suggested that the artist "make up a name for a fictional set of islands and embroider that on it like it's tourist T-shirt."

Upcycling can be a great way to save money. Whether it's saving a ruined piece of clothing through mending, embroidery, or dyeing, or turning food packaging into organizational tools, upcycling is good for the wallet and the Earth.

By reusing these items, people are keeping them out of landfills. As Global Citizen observed, the United States may run out of landfill space by 2036.

The fashion industry is associated with a lot of waste. According to Earth.org, only 12% of textile materials are recycled.

Creating new garments is also taxing on resources. One T-shirt can require as much as 2,700 liters of water from start to finish, per Decathlon.

This, coupled with the fact that more than 101 million tons of clothing end up in landfills every year, means that keeping your clothes and wearing them as much as possible can be a major help in the fight against a warming climate.

Some major retailers, like Patagonia and Chaco, offer repair services for clothing to keep your goods in circulation longer and out of landfills.

Mending and repairing your own clothes is a useful skill to learn. The comments all appreciated the Reddit poster's design and the artful cover-up.

One commenter summed it up perfectly: "This seriously looks so cool."

