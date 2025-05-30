Crafter shares transformation photo of 'clever' DIY storage system made from old jeans: 'Adorable and functional'

"How has no one called this Jeanius yet?"

Just because your favorite pair of jeans has become too old and tattered to be worn anymore, that doesn't mean they still can't serve a purpose.

One crafty Redditor proved that fact after repurposing their old jeans into something creative and practical. While posting to r/upcycling, they showed off their one-of-a-kind idea that made future crafting a little bit easier.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared a pic of their ingenious creation that utilized old jeans to make simple and effective compartments for their craft materials. Not only did they upcycle the jeans' pockets, but they also used different parts of the garments to create compartments of various shapes and sizes.

In the photo, the Redditor was able to stitch together over a dozen varied compartments that housed everything from pairs of scissors to pens and pencils.

"Jeans that I don't wear have been put to use again this time," the original poster wrote.

According to a UN Environment Programme report, the fashion and textiles industries account for up to 8% of global heat-trapping gas pollution and 9% of microplastic pollution that reaches the oceans each year. It's estimated that over 101 million tons of textile waste are produced around the globe annually. However, less than 1% of textile waste is recycled into new fibers for clothing, according to a report by the group Global Fashion Agenda, supported by McKinsey.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

To save money and help cut down on the sheer amount of textile waste being produced every day, many eco-conscious crafters have turned to upcycling. When textiles become too old or too outdated, you can turn them into thoughtful creations that give them a new purpose and keep waste out of our landfills.

If crafting isn't your thing, you can also turn to companies such as GotSneakers and Trashie to turn your old and discarded clothing into rewards.

In the comments section, the overwhelming majority of users celebrated the original poster's creative idea.

"5 STARS and lots of APPLAUSE! Clever idea!" exclaimed one commenter.

"Adorable and functional!" noted a second user.

"How has no one called this Jeanius yet??" quipped another commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.