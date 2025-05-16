People are turning their old clothes into rewards with just 3 simple steps: 'Time to ... get myself something nice'

All you need to do is order a Trashie Take Back Bag, clean out your closet, put your clean, used clothes in the bag, scan a barcode, and drop the bag off at your local UPS store.

Getting rid of old clothing can be a pain, but as TikToker Blake Buege (@blakebuege) recently demonstrated, there's a simple way to clean out your closet while getting rewarded for doing so via the recycling program Trashie.

How does Trashie work?

Blake demonstrated the simple steps to follow when using Trashie to get rewarded.

First, you need to order a Trashie Take Back Bag. Then it's time to clean out your closet.

After that, there are just three simple steps: put your clean, used clothes in the bag, scan the QR code, and drop the bag off at your local UPS store.

Trashie accepts any bags, clothing, shoes, linens, or accessories, no matter the condition they're in. This includes socks, swimwear, and underwear, which are items one typically can't donate.

Trashie will offer you the equivalent of $30 in rewards for each Take Back Bag you register and return.

Why should I use Trashie?

Programs like Trashie are an amazing and simple way to declutter your home and get rid of items you no longer use while also earning rewards.

Recycling old clothing and other items is an excellent way to help keep the environment clean, too. By recycling your used items, you're keeping them out of landfills. These trash heaps are growing at an unsustainable rate, and they are notable producers of planet-warming gases.

Considering how many millions of tons of waste are generated in the United States each year, using Trashie or other recycling programs is an easy, low-stress way to help cool off our planet and do something good for the environment and yourself.

Blake summed it up: "I love anything related to being sustainable and recycling especially when you can get rewarded for turning in your old clothes! Out with the old & in with the new time to … get myself something nice."

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

If Trashie doesn't seem like a good option for you, there are plenty of similar recycling programs that offer rewards.

ThredUp makes reselling your clothes easy with its Clean Out Kit. Just fill the bag, send it back, and if your clothes are in good shape, ThredUp will take care of photographing, listing and shipping items to new homes — while you earn cash or credit as items sell.

GotSneakers offers free shipping for those wanting to upcycle their old sneakers and sometimes offers rewards for those in excellent condition.

Retold Recycling allows you to bag up used textile items you no longer need and ship them for recycling while offering rewards.

If you have brand-specific items, many retailers now have recycling programs, too, such as Carhartt and Levi's, which often will give you store credit for used items.

