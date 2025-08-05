Mom shares photo after coming up with creative way to reuse coloring books: 'So clever and thoughtful'

"Too good to keep it from the world."

Celebrations are expensive, but gift wrap doesn't have to be. One supermom has a creative solution for anyone with kids.

In a post on the r/upcycling subreddit, a photo showcased a colorful wrapping paper alternative that will keep a smile on everyone's face.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The mom confessed she had a huge collection of coloring pages from her kid's day care that she didn't have the heart to throw away.

"I came up with a clever reuse," the mom wrote in the caption. "It's free, thoughtful and uniquely personable."

The pages are now used as gift wrap for other kids' birthday presents and have received good reviews thus far. The kids get to share their art with friends, and the personal touch makes it extra special.

Wrapping paper is a single-use product and a billion-dollar industry. Per San Diego State University, an estimated 2.6 billion pounds of wrapping paper end up in the trash each year in the United States — enough to cover 40 football fields. According to EcoFreek, 2.3 million pounds of wrapping paper go to landfills each year, taking years to decompose and releasing heat-trapping gases such as carbon and methane in the process.

Many types of wrapping paper, contrary to popular belief, are not recyclable due to foil and glitter components. Add the tape and the ribbon, and the waste is compounded.

Fortunately, biodegradable, recyclable wrapping paper such as Wrappily is an option. Or you can get creative and use things you already have around the house, as the OP did.

Fabric and packaging paper are other cost-saving, upcycling alternatives. For an outside-the-box idea, try a thrifted silk scarf for your next celebration — a sustainable gift in itself.

Thrifting and repurposing packaging and containers help channel creativity in the gifting process while keeping things circular in an effort to help cool the planet. Parties don't have to be financially draining if you know how to cut the right corners.

If you're looking for more party hacks, you can also reuse mylar balloons with a straw and some patience. Monetary savings that make a difference for the world around us are the best kinds.

The wrapping hack was welcomed with open arms, encouraging several others to divulge their gifting secrets.

"My grandparents always saved the 'funnies' from the newspaper and wrapped our gifts in that," one Redditor shared.

Another suggested, "My mom has started using old maps as wrapping paper!"

"So clever and thoughtful!" a commenter exclaimed.

