Mother shares ingenious way her family saves on gift-giving: 'Why have I never thought of this?'

If you've got an upcoming celebration, skip the wrapping paper and try this instead.

The scoop

On TikTok, Me_andMichael (@me_andmichael) shared her unique way of wrapping gifts using fabric scraps.

"This is how our family wraps birthday presents, and I want to put people onto it because I love, love, love it," she says.

All you need is a large enough piece of fabric. Then, simply put the present in the middle of the fabric, tie the opposite diagonal corners, and you're done. "Isn't that so cute?" the TikToker said.

Using sheets of fabric, she demonstrates wrapping different sized presents for her daughter. Whether it's shoes, jewelry, or an entire outfit, her fabric-wrapping method works like a charm.

She notes that she only uses this wrapping trick for close family and friends, as it's easier to take the fabric back home that way. Although by sharing the fabric with others, you can encourage them to reuse it for the next gift they give.

How it's working

Good quality wrapping paper isn't too expensive of a purchase, but you're literally throwing your money away. This reusable wrapping tip will help you save money and the environment, too.

According to EcoFreek, 2.3 million pounds of wrapping paper end up in landfills every year in the United States. Much of this paper isn't recycled or even recyclable in the first place.

Wrapping paper can take several weeks or entire years to decompose, depending on the conditions and material. Wrapping papers with glitter, foil, velvet, or other additions are not recyclable, and neither are those plastic bows or ribbons.

Eco-friendly alternatives include kraft paper, newspaper, and fabric. These are all reusable, recyclable, and presentable alternatives to traditional wrapping paper.

To better understand what's recyclable, check out our guide on recycling options.

What people are saying

Commenters loved this sustainable wrapping hack, with one user calling it "revolutionary."

"Why have I never thought of this?" one user said. "I love reusing items and wrapping paper just gets crumbled and tossed."

Another user shared their own wrapping method: "I like buying silk scarves secondhand and wrapping presents that way!"

