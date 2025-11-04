Gardener shares clever way they reused household item that was bound for trash: 'That's a cute idea'

Looking for an easy way to organize your indoor plants in a small space? This Redditor found one by smartly upcycling an old shower caddy.

"I got it from my local buy nothing," wrote the OP. "It was on its way to the waste bin!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The indoor gardener found this shower caddy — the type that uses a long tension rod from ceiling to floor to stay upright — and set it up in front of their windows to organize their plants. They placed smaller plants on each platform and wound a set of string lights around the rod, turning what could have been trash into a whimsical addition to any room.

This petite potter can be used anywhere: in a small bathroom, a kitchen, a living room, the corner of a bedroom, or even on a covered deck.

This hack is particularly useful for tiny homes or small apartments. Living in small spaces means getting familiar with using vertical space. Thinking of your space in this way gives you a bigger canvas to play with, and it can save you money on utility bills associated with heating and caring for large spaces.

Gardening, even if it's just a few potted plants indoors, is great for your health. Plants naturally capture toxins in the air and add a little extra oxygen too. They are natural purifiers, and caring for them is associated with countless health benefits, from reduced stress, better fitness, more graceful aging, and general improvement of happiness.

Additionally, the process of upcycling items can be fun and is definitely a net positive for your wallet. In this case, the OP paid nothing for this caddy to revitalize their home, and they saved the item from a landfill.

"That's a cute idea," said one commenter.

"Ooooh! I love this," wrote another.

